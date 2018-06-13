Authorities continue to search for an Albuquerque jail inmate who was mistakenly released early

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate mistakenly released from a New Mexico jail robbed an Albuquerque business the morning he managed to escape custody this week.

Bernalillo County sheriff’s officials also said at a news conference Wednesday they believed 27-yeard-old Duwin Perez-Cordova was still in the Albuquerque area.

Metropolitan Detention Center officials say Perez-Cordova fooled jail staff into releasing him early Sunday by pretending to be his cellmate.

He was being jailed on charges of attempting to commit a felony, shooting at or from a car, aggravated battery, car theft, drug trafficking, conspiracy and racketeering.

Authorities warn that Perez-Cordova is considered violent and shouldn’t be approached by the public.

They are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.