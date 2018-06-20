The parents of a northwestern Indiana woman who was fatally shot in 2011 have reached a settlement with an insurance company over damages in connection with the man convicted in her killing

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — The parents of a northwestern Indiana woman who was fatally shot in 2011 have reached a settlement with an insurance company over damages in connection with the man convicted in her killing.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports federal court records say American Family Mutual Insurance Co. was in mediation with William and Sandra Bach and issues were resolved “in a satisfactory manner.” A judge dismissed the case last week and settlement details weren’t released.

The Bachs had sought money from Dustin McCowan and his father, Joseph Elliott McCowan.

Dustin McCowan was sentenced 2013 to 60 years in prison in the fatal shooting of his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend, Amanda Bach of Portage. Her parents’ lawsuit had said Joseph McCowan, a Crown Point police officer, didn’t properly secure his firearms.

