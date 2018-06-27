OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fourteen students and a school bus driver escaped serious injury when a collision with a utility lift truck sent their bus through a fence and down a hill into an electrical substation area in northwest Omaha.

Police say the children, ages 5 to 8, and the bus driver were taken to hospitals as a precaution after the Wednesday afternoon crash.

The children attend Adams Elementary.

Witnesses say the bus driver managed to keep the bus upright and avoided colliding with high-voltage equipment.