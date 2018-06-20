The Senate has blocked a White House plan to cut almost $15 billion in unused government money slated for children's health insurance and other programs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has blocked a White House plan to cut almost $15 billion in unused government money slated for children’s health insurance and other programs.
Fifty senators voted against the measure Wednesday, with 48 supporting it. The House narrowly passed the plan this month. It would take a mostly symbolic whack at government spending because it would eliminate leftover funding that likely would not have been spent anyway.
GOP conservatives embraced the package of so-called rescissions following passage in March of a $1.3 trillion catchall spending bill they say was too bloated.
The budget deficit is on track to exceed $800 billion this year despite a strong economy.
Democrats complained the plan would take away $7 billion from the popular Children’s Health Insurance so it couldn’t be used later.