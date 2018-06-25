BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul is suing his neighbor who admitted to tackling Rand as he mowed his yard.
The Bowling Green Daily News reports the Friday complaint seeks compensatory and punitive damages from neighbor Rene Boucher for “physical pain and mental suffering” from the November assault. Boucher says his actions were brought on by Paul repeatedly stacking yard debris near a shared property line. Paul suffered multiple fractured ribs.
The lawsuit charges that Paul has “been deprived of his enjoyment of life.” It also asks to prevent Boucher from contacting the Paul family or Boucher “will continue … the pattern of stalking and harassment.”
Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of congress and was sentenced this month to 30 days in jail and a $10,000 fine.
___
Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com