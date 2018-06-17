Southeast Missouri State University is seeking nearly $13.6 million in state funding to renovate the more-than-century-old Art Building
The Southeast Missourian reports that university president Carlos Vargas-Aburto told the board of regents this past week that the project is the school’s top priority for capital improvements.
But school officials say state funding for the project is far from certain. Kathy Mangels, vice president of finance and administration, said the university has received state funding for capital improvement projects only twice in the last 10 years.
The Art Building is the second oldest on the school’s main campus in Cape Girardeau. Built in 1902, the structure once housed art classes. Today, the building houses the foreign languages, anthropology and geography classes, and occasionally a political science or history class.
Information from: Southeast Missourian, http://www.semissourian.com