HOMEDALE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Idaho are searching for an18-year-old man who was in a boat that capsized on the Snake River.
The Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office tells KTVB-TV that the search on Thursday follows the capsizing Wednesday evening.
Officials say the boat contained multiple people and all but the man made it safely to shore.
The missing man’s name hasn’t been released.
___
Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/