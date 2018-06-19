An 8-year-old Long Island boy is missing after going swimming with his brother in Long Beach

By
The Associated Press

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — An 8-year-old Long Island boy is missing after going swimming with his brother in the ocean off Long Beach.

Emergency crews began searching for the boy at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials told Newsday the boy and his 11-year-old brother got caught in rough water and began struggling. The older brother managed to get back to shore. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Long Beach Fire Commissioner Scott Kemins says the rescue mission has now switched to recovery mode.

Boats, jet skis and helicopters are being used to scan the ocean Tuesday night.

Officials say there were no life guards on duty at the time.

The Associated Press