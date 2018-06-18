Officials say a piece of art has not been damaged by water as firefighters were battling a blaze at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a piece of art has not been damaged by water as firefighters were battling a blaze at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

Arts center senior marketing manager Christian Adelberg tells the Courier Journal in a statement Sunday that John Chamberlain’s “The Coloured Gates of Louisville” survived the fire Wednesday. The sculpture that hangs above the center’s Bomhard Theater had “thousands of gallons of water cascading behind it” as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Adelberg says an art specialist with the Chicago-based Conservation Center found the sculpture was 100 percent intact.

No one was injured in the fire and no other art pieces in the lobby had water damage. Louisville firefighters determined the fire was accidental.

Officials say the building will remain closed until further notice.

