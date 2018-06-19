Scientists are studying lakes and streams in the area of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula to determine what kind of fish live there

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Scientists are studying water bodies in the area of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula to determine what kind of fish live there.

Fisheries biologist Cory Kovacs of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the sampling began in 2017, when staffers sampled Chapel Creek, Hurricane River, Miner’s River, Rhody Creek, Towes Creek and Mosquito River.

This year, they’ll head to Grand Sable Lake, Chapel Lake, Beaver Lake, Sevenmile Creek and Lowney Creek.

Kovacs says the sampling helps the DNR inform the public about fish in the waterways and make decisions about managing them.

Crews will use netting gear to capture fish in lakes and electrofishing gear in streams.

The DNR also will work with National Park Service staffers on taking stream water temperatures.