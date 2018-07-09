JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Scientists are investigating if great white sharks are responsible for attacks on seals in waters off Alaska.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports a number of seals have turned up with chewed off flippers, large bite marks or beheaded in recent years.

Kawerak subsistence coordinator Brandon Ahmasuk says killer whales have been known maim their prey, but the bite marks found are not consistent with orca attacks.

One account of a great white shark in the Bering Sea was documented decades ago but more could swimming around as the ocean temperatures rise.

Ahmasuk says pictures of the bite marks were sent to a shark expert, who confirmed it as a shark bite.

Ahmasuk says scientists are gathering more information to try to give a definitive answer.

