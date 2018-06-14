A school board member in northwest Indiana is criticizing the state's decision to strip the board of most of its powers

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A school board member in northwest Indiana is criticizing the state’s decision to strip the board of most of its powers.

The Post-Tribune reports that the Gary School Board held its final meeting Tuesday. The board will become an unpaid advisory unit next month and meet four times annually. Its first meeting will be Sept. 12.

The Gary Community School Corp. acquired distressed status after failing to pay a debt of more than $100 million. The state stepped in with a bailout, offered loans and installed an emergency manager.

State lawmakers passed laws in 2017 and 2018 that left Gary without a school board.

Board member Robert Buggs says Gary isn’t the only district that’s financially distressed. He says they’re being targeted because the area is largely black.

___

Information from: Post-Tribune, http://posttrib.chicagotribune.com/