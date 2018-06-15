Yemeni official say Saudi-led forces have seized the airport in Yemen's rebel-held port city of Hodeida

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemeni official say Saudi-led forces have seized the airport in Yemen’s rebel-held port city of Hodeida.

The military loyal to Yemen’s exiled government issued a statement Saturday morning saying that engineers now were trying to remove mines left by the Shiite rebels known as Houthis.

The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge losing the airport.

Hodeida International Airport is on the south side of the city home to some 600,000. So far, fighting has yet to enter Hodeida’s downtown or its crucial port.

The Saudi-led coalition began its assault Wednesday on Hodeida, the main entry for food into a country already on the brink of famine.

International aid groups and the United Nations have warned the fighting could affect food imports.