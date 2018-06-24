RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s state media says the kingdom’s air defenses have intercepted a ballistic missile fired over the capital from Yemen, where Saudi-led coalition forces are at war.
Residents in the capital, Riyadh, reported on social media Sunday evening hearing the sound of loud explosions overhead.
The state-run al-Ekhbariya says no casualties were immediately reported.
Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have fired more than 100 missiles at Saudi Arabia in the past three years as the kingdom wages devastating airstrikes against the group. The war has killed at least 10,000 Yemeni civilians.
