BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — A south-central Idaho company that makes food containers out of wheat straw has started work to double the size of its plant.

The Times-News reports in a story on Thursday that Fabri-Kal is adding 75,000 square feet (7,000 square meters) to its plant in Burley.

Company spokeswoman Emily Ewing says there’s increasing demand for products made from annually renewable plant sources that can be composted.

The plant opened in 2015 and employs 50 workers. The company plans to add an additional 30 to 50 jobs over the next two years.

Work on the plant expansion is expected to be finished in the spring of 2019.

