SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the cause of death of a South Carolina toddler whose body temperature was high when emergency responders began treating him.

Spartanburg police Lt. Doug Harwell says the father of 18-month-old King Trammel called emergency services Friday afternoon because his son needed medical assistance.

Harwell tells news outlets that the father began driving his son to the hospital, then followed an ambulance until it stopped.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said emergency responders then worked to lower the boy’s body temperature because he was very hot.

The National Weather Service reports temperatures peaked at 90 degrees shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.