LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Roswell man faces a lengthy prison term after pleading guilty to federal charges stemming from a multi-agency investigation of a criminal ring that smuggled methamphetamine and guns in southeastern New Mexico.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 31-year-old Marcos Martinez pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Las Cruces and faces at least 10 years in prison and up to life in prison when sentenced on a date not yet set.
The office says the investigation that began in early 2017 netted seizures of more than 2.5 kilograms (5.5 pounds) of methamphetamine and 44 guns.
Martinez pleaded guilty to charges that included methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy, possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, distributing methamphetamine, and smuggling goods from the United States.
Four co-defendants have pleaded guilty and five others await trial.