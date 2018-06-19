Financial disclosures show former presidential candidate Mitt Romney has a large leg up on his opponent heading into Utah Republican primary next Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Financial disclosures show former presidential candidate Mitt Romney has a large leg up on his opponent heading into Utah Republican primary next Tuesday.

Romney’s campaign reported raising nearly $2 million between April and June. He spent $1.4 million in that period and has roughly $1.6 million in the bank.

His opponent is state lawmaker Mike Kennedy. Kennedy raised $152,000 in the same period and heads into the primary with $66,000 on hand.

Romney is the heavy favorite in the primary. Whichever Republican wins the nomination will be favored against Democrat Jenny Wilson at the general election in November.

In Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, Rep. John Curtis raised $137,000 between April and June and reported $48,000 cash on hand.

His primary opponent Chris Herrod raised $7,500 and kept it all in the bank heading into the primary.