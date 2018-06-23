BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s president says he will seek a new term in office, pledging to fight corruption after the leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party was convicted for abuse of power in office.

President Klaus Iohannis said Saturday he decided to make the announcement after Social Democratic leader Liviu Dragnea was given a 3½-year jail sentence this week. The president, whose mandate expires in 2019, said public confidence in the government is very low.

After the sentencing, the Social Democrats reiterated their support for Dragnea, saying he should be considered innocent pending a final verdict. They promised to implement new laws that critics say will weaken the fight against corruption.

Iohannis, a centrist, said during a visit to his native city of Sibiu that the Social Democrats were lobbying “for a criminal.”