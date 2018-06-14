A Richmond lawyer who was found guilty of professional misconduct is appealing the revocation of his law license
A three-judge panel found in March that Joe Morrissey committed a criminal or deliberately wrongful act that reflects adversely on his honesty, trustworthiness or fitness to practice law.
In 2014, Morrissey was convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor involving sexual relations with his then-17-year-old receptionist, whom he later married. The Virginia State Bar argued that the misconduct was especially egregious and undermined public confidence.
Morrissey is a former state delegate, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney and Richmond mayoral candidate. This is the second time his law license has been revoked.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Morrissey has asked the Virginia Supreme Court to put the revocation on hold while he appeals.