A Rhode Island beach that had been closed because of high bacteria levels has reopened in time for the weekend

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island beach that had been closed because of high bacteria levels has reopened in time for the weekend.

The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Thursday that Goddard Memorial State Park beach in Warwick was reopened after water samples showed bacteria levels within acceptable limits.

The department closed the beach to swimmers Tuesday saying the bacteria levels were too high.

The state will continue to monitor the water quality at the beach all summer to make sure it is safe for swimmers.