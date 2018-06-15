Rhode Island lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the state's $9.55 billion budget for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers are scheduled to vote on the state’s $9.55 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The House of Representatives is expected to take up the bill Friday. If it passes, it will go to the Senate next week for approval.

The budget has provisions about initiating a hefty school construction initiative, implementing sports betting at two casinos in Rhode Island and continuing a phase-out of the state’s car tax.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has said it’s a sound budget that maintains services without broad tax increases.

The budget process was derailed last year by a month-long stalemate between the House and Senate regarding the car tax. Legislative leaders have said they don’t expect that to happen again this year.