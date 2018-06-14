The longtime head of a West Virginia university is being honored at a fundraiser as he prepares to leave the school he has led for 29 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The longtime head of a West Virginia university is being honored at a fundraiser as he prepares to leave the school he has led for 29 years.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a reception for University of Charleston President Ed Welch and his wife, Janet, will be held on the university’s riverbank lawn Friday. The university said the Welches and the board of trustees will arrive at the reception in a towboat named after the outgoing president. A dinner will follow.
University officials said proceeds will go toward building a new athletic complex. Proceeds will also fund the second phase of the university’s innovative programming project.
Welch is credited with rebuilding the campus, expanding the curriculum and increasing enrollment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- 'Dead' husband returns after Japan police send wrong body
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fresh seafood from U.S.? Dealer sold fishy tale at Inslee event in Washington state VIEW
- St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower WATCH
He retires June 30 and will be succeeded by Martin S. Roth.
___
Information from: The Charleston Gazette-Mail, http://wvgazettemail.com.