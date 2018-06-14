The longtime head of a West Virginia university is being honored at a fundraiser as he prepares to leave the school he has led for 29 years

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a reception for University of Charleston President Ed Welch and his wife, Janet, will be held on the university’s riverbank lawn Friday. The university said the Welches and the board of trustees will arrive at the reception in a towboat named after the outgoing president. A dinner will follow.

University officials said proceeds will go toward building a new athletic complex. Proceeds will also fund the second phase of the university’s innovative programming project.

Welch is credited with rebuilding the campus, expanding the curriculum and increasing enrollment.

He retires June 30 and will be succeeded by Martin S. Roth.

