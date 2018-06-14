Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country declined this week

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country declined this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was down 3 cents to settle at $2.73 per gallon. Nationwide retail gasoline prices slipped 4 cents to reach an average $2.90 per gallon.

Drivers in Midland have the most expensive gasoline statewide this week at an average $3.09 per gallon. The association survey found the cheapest gasoline in Texas is in the Brownsville-Harlingen and McAllen areas at $2.58 per gallon.

AAA officials say gasoline prices continue to dip across the U.S. but remain nearly 50 cents more than last summer in every state.