BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Residents say Bethel has become more peaceful following the closure of the town’s only liquor store.

KYUK-AM reports the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board refused to renew the license for AC Quickstop’s liquor store last month, immediately closing down the shop.

City officials said the number of calls for emergency services and the rate of alcohol-related deaths spiked after the store opened in 2016.

Resident Shari Neth says she can now walk her dog in a park that was previously littered with broken glass and people passed out.

Andrea Joe, who lives across from the former liquor store, says she now feels safe to walk with her young son at night.

Bethel police and fire officials say calls for service are starting to slow down.

