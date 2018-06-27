BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Residents say Bethel has become more peaceful following the closure of the town’s only liquor store.
KYUK-AM reports the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board refused to renew the license for AC Quickstop’s liquor store last month, immediately closing down the shop.
City officials said the number of calls for emergency services and the rate of alcohol-related deaths spiked after the store opened in 2016.
Resident Shari Neth says she can now walk her dog in a park that was previously littered with broken glass and people passed out.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- French find "Ratatouille" ever so palatable
- New 1040 tax form is postcard-size, but more complicated than ever
- Jimmy Fallon responds to Trump's tweet: 'I've never called this human in my life'
- Democratic heavyweight loses in New York as Trump picks win VIEW
- Justice Kennedy retiring, giving Trump pivotal court pick WATCH
Andrea Joe, who lives across from the former liquor store, says she now feels safe to walk with her young son at night.
Bethel police and fire officials say calls for service are starting to slow down.
___
Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org