PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Many Pendleton residents are questioning what it was they saw in the skies over the town.

The East Oregonian reports residents spotted a small white object Wednesday floating above the south area of Pendleton for the better part of an hour.

Some thought the object was a kite or plastic shopping bag.

Construction worker Virgil Bates Jr. used his smartphone to zoom in and take photos and video of the object.

Bates says the object did not behave the way a bag would in the wind. He said it was large enough to view from miles away and the underside was in shadow.

Bates says the situation grew stranger when a second similar object came into view and drifted down beside the first. Then one object zipped off in a straight line over McKay Creek drainage east of Pendleton.

