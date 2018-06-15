A new study concludes that endangered beluga whales in Cook Inlet changed their diet over five decades from saltwater prey to fish and crustaceans influenced by freshwater

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A new study concludes that endangered beluga whales in Cook Inlet changed their diet over five decades from saltwater prey to fish and crustaceans influenced by freshwater.

The analysis of isotopes in beluga bone and teeth by University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers showed belugas formerly fed on prey that had little contact with freshwater.

More recent generations of belugas fed in areas where rivers pour freshwater into ocean habitat.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Mark Nelson was the lead author of the study.

He calls the study a little piece of that puzzle that could help understand the driving forces of the population.

The population remains at only about 340 animals and has not bounced back despite the end of hunting and other protections.