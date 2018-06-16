Authorities say a youngster has drowned in a swimming pool in Virginia

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Henrico County police and firefighters responded to an apartment complex where a juvenile was pulled from a pool.

County police spokesman Lt. R.G. Netherland tells the newspaper that responders performed CPR before the juvenile was taken to a local hospital. The youngster was pronounced dead early Saturday.

Police have not immediately released any identifying details about the dead individual and would only say that Henrico police are investigating the death.