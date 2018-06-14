A task force studying problems at New Hampshire's only veterans hospital recommends that the facility bolster the services it offers patients, change its culture to ensure problems are addressed and work more closely with community groups.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A task force studying problems at New Hampshire’s only veterans hospital has recommended that the facility bolster the services it offers patients, change its culture to ensure problems are addressed and work more closely with community groups and the state’s political leaders.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin removed top officials from the Manchester VA medical center and appointed the task force last year after The Boston Globe reported whistleblower complaints about substandard care and treatment at the hospital.

In a report issued Thursday, the task force offered 29 recommendations. Most are focused on ways to improve care and expand services in mental health, women’s services, drug treatment as well as ambulatory surgery. It didn’t address calls from some veterans to expand the Manchester facility into a full-service hospital.