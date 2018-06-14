A new report indicates the cost of housing in Utah is increasing at a faster rate than wages for low income households

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new report indicates the cost of housing in Utah is increasing at a faster rate than wages for low income households.

The Deseret News reports that a study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition released Wednesday shows people earning minimum wage would need to work 98 hours per week to be able to afford a two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent in the state.

Utah Housing Coalition Executive Director Tara Rollins says the gap between housing prices and low-wage jobs is becoming unbridgeable without assistance.

Rollins says housing is considered affordable if a unit at fair market rent costs 30 percent or less of a wage earner’s income.

She says a Utah household would need to make a monthly income of $3,079 to afford the average two-bedroom unit.

