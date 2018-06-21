MOSCOW (AP) — A state news agency is quoting a Russian human rights official as saying that jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov is in satisfactory condition despite a monthlong hunger strike.

Sentsov, a vocal opponent of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, has been refusing food since mid-May. He was sentenced in 2015 to 20 years for conspiracy to commit terror acts. He calls the verdict politically motivated.

Anatoliy Sak, a human rights official in the Siberian region where Sentsov is serving time, said Thursday he visited him recently and the filmmaker looks fine, is alert and communicates easily, the RIA-Novosti news agency reported. He said Sentsov is receiving nutrition through an IV.

It was not possible to immediately confirm Sak’s description of Sentsov’s condition.

Western leaders and figures have been calling for Sentsov’s release.