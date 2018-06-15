A new report says the gap between actual wages and the income needed to rent a modest apartment in Vermont is among the highest in the nation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A new report says the gap between actual wages and the income needed to rent a modest apartment in Vermont is among the highest in the nation.

The report released Wednesday by the National Low Income Housing Coalition says the state has the fifth-highest gap in the country.

The report compared the average wage among renters to the amount needed to pay for a modest two-bedroom apartment. It says the average renter in Vermont earns $12.85 an hour, but would need to make $22.40 an hour to afford such an apartment.

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy tells The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus that the report “puts data behind the stories of Vermonters” who say they are struggling to find rental homes.