PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona wildlife managers say two endangered Mexican gray wolves died, bringing the statewide total of dead this year to six.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department said in a news release Friday that the animals were found dead in May. Authorities did not release any details about the circumstances or where the wolves were found.
Their deaths are under investigation.
Each wolf was part of a separate pack located in the east-central portion of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.
Efforts to reintroduce the endangered wolves in Arizona and New Mexico have been ongoing for two decades.