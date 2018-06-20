Researchers find remains of 2 Civil War soldiers buried in surgeon's pit with batch of severed limbs on a Virginia battlefield

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Researchers have discovered the remains of two Civil War soldiers buried among a batch of severed limbs on a northern Virginia battlefield.

The National Park Service on Wednesday announced the discoveries at Manassas National Battlefield. The soldiers’ remains will be buried later this year at Arlington National cemetery near the nation’s capital.

The park service says it’s the first time that a surgeon’s pit at a Civil War battlefield has been excavated and studied. The complete remains of two soldiers were found in the pit, along with 11 partial limbs.

Researchers believe the bodies were those of Union soldiers who died in the Second Battle of Bull Run, also known as the Second Battle of Manassas. The battle was fought in late August of 1862