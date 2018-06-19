A registered sex offender has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three young Utah girls

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A registered sex offender has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three young Utah girls.

The Daily Herald reports 33-year-old Johnathon Nixon pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of aggravated child sexual abuse and child sodomy.

Nixon of Eagle Mountain was arrested in May. He told police he began assaulting one of the girls when she was 4 years old and he also abused two 7-year-old girls.

According to court documents, he told police that he would volunteer to host sleepovers for the children but would not tell the parents that he was a registered sex offender.

Nixon was required to register as a sex offender following a conviction for unlawful sexual activity with a minor in 2005.

Nixon is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

