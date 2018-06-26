STEWARTS POINT, Calif. (AP) — A grove in Northern California with hundreds with ancient redwood trees, some taller than the Statue of Liberty, is being acquired by an environmental group that plans to preserve it and open a new public park.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports Tuesday Save the Redwoods League announced it is purchasing the grove, which, at 738 acres, is a third larger than Muir Woods National Monument and has 47 percent more old-growth trees.
Known as Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve, the sprawling forest in Sonoma County matches Muir Woods’ majesty. One of its oldest trees, believed to be 1,450 years old, is wider than a two-lane road.
Save the Redwoods League says the transaction involves a land swap and $9.6 million in payments and that it hopes to open the park to the public within three years.
