OTTAWA, Ontario — Health authorities in the Canadian province of Quebec say 33 people have died from heat-related complications in the last few days.
Eighteen of the deaths occurred in Montreal, where the temperature Thursday was expected to climb to 113 degrees Fahrenheit with humidity.
The city’s public-health department said most of those who died were men between the ages of 53 and 85 who lived on the upper floors of apartment buildings without air conditioning.
Heat warnings are in effect across southern Quebec, Ontario and the Atlantic region of the country, but temperatures are expected to drop overnight.
The record-breaking heat wave began June 29.