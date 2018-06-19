A court-appointed receiver for a severely underfunded hospital pension fund filed a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence and the hospital's owner

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A court-appointed receiver for a severely underfunded hospital pension fund has filed a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence and the hospital’s owner.

Attorney Max Wistow filed the class action suit Monday in Rhode Island on behalf of receiver Stephen Del Sesto. The suit names the Catholic diocese, Prospect CharterCare, the Rhode Island Foundation and an actuary responsible for the fund.

About 2,700 current and former workers of St. Joseph’s and Our Lady of Fatima hospitals belonged to the plan. It was put into receivership in August.

Attorneys for the employees claim the defendants tried to transfer money to avoid adding funds to the plan.

A spokeswoman for the diocese denied the allegations, saying it is a “long and complex lawsuit.”

CharterCare says it hasn’t been served with the lawsuit yet.