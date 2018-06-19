A court-appointed receiver for a severely underfunded hospital pension fund filed a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence and the hospital's owner
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A court-appointed receiver for a severely underfunded hospital pension fund has filed a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence and the hospital’s owner.
Attorney Max Wistow filed the class action suit Monday in Rhode Island on behalf of receiver Stephen Del Sesto. The suit names the Catholic diocese, Prospect CharterCare, the Rhode Island Foundation and an actuary responsible for the fund.
About 2,700 current and former workers of St. Joseph’s and Our Lady of Fatima hospitals belonged to the plan. It was put into receivership in August.
Attorneys for the employees claim the defendants tried to transfer money to avoid adding funds to the plan.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- Staff cuts at federal prisons have teachers, nurses guarding inmates
- Trump defiant as crisis grows over family separation at the border
A spokeswoman for the diocese denied the allegations, saying it is a “long and complex lawsuit.”
CharterCare says it hasn’t been served with the lawsuit yet.