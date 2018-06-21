CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have revealed the identity of an Ohio man who killed himself in 2002 while using the name of an 8-year-old boy who died in a 1945 car accident.

U.S. Marshal Peter Elliott at a news conference Thursday in Cleveland said DNA testing, genealogy and sleuthing helped determine that Joseph Newton Chandler III was actually 76-year-old Robert Ivan Nichols.

Elliott says it’s not known why Nichols broke contact with his family in 1965 and appeared 13 years later in Cleveland as Joseph Chandler, working as a draftsman and electrical engineer.

Elliott says he hopes the public can provide some answers about Nichols’ past.

Elliott says a records search found no crimes committed by Nichols under either name. Co-workers have described him as intelligent and eccentric.