Reactions to the death of conservative writer and pundit Charles Krauthammer.

“Laura and I are deeply saddened by the loss of an intellectual giant and dear friend, Charles Krauthammer. For decades, Charles’ words have strengthened our democracy. His work was far-reaching and influential — and while his voice will be deeply missed, his ideas and values will always be a part of our country.” — President George W. Bush, in a written statement.

“Charles Krauthammer was one of the great thinkers of our time. A giant in his intellect and his character. A good and gracious man. And a dear friend. This is such a loss.” — Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Twitter.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Charles Krauthammer this afternoon.” — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Twitter.

“He was such a decent man. His commentary was principled and piercing. What a loss.” — David Gregory, CNN political analyst, on Twitter.

“We’ve lost a national treasure.” — Megyn Kelly, NBC news anchor, on Twitter.

“No greater master of the form.” — New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, on Twitter.

“A loss of wisdom and talent.” — Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, on Twitter.

“One of baseball’s greatest fans — Charles Krauthammer — passed away today … He was loved and admired by many and will be truly missed here at Nationals Park.” — Official Twitter account of the Washington Nationals Major League Baseball team, on Twitter.

“Charles Krauthammer was a man of extraordinary intellect. Truly one of a kind. The conservative movement & the nation will miss his incredible insight, especially in times such as these.” — Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, on Twitter.

“Very sad to report the death of Charles Krauthammer — award winning journalist and a courageous, caring man,” — Judy Woodruff, anchor of PBS Newshour, on Twitter.

“Terribly sad news. The great Charles Krauthammer has died.” — Brit Hume, political analyst for Fox News, on Twitter.

“We have lost a great mind, a great conservative and a great American. I, like millions of Americans, will miss the wit and wisdom of Charles Krauthammer.” — Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, on Twitter.

“Charles Krauthammer’s columns and commentary shaped American politics for generations.” — CNN media analyst Brian Stelter, on Twitter.

“A remarkable man, whom we all shall miss.” — Actor James Woods, on Twitter.

“Everyone at Fox News is saddened to report that our dear friend — a giant of our industry — Charles Krauthammer has passed away.” Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts, on Twitter.

“RIP good friend. I am sure you will be owning the panel discussion in heaven as well. And we’ll make sure your wise words and thoughts — your legacy — will live on here.” — Bret Baier, chief political anchor, Fox News, on Twitter.