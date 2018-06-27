SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Ranchers are coming together to protect their homes and livestock from a series of fires in central Oregon.

The Capital Press reports lightning sparked two fires last week that have combined to burn 179 square miles (464 square kilometers) of heavy grass, sage and juniper.

Local ranchers worked together and used their own bulldozers and equipment to dig fire breaks and evacuated cattle to safety.

Rancher Joe Pechanec says 40 to 50 volunteers including local ranchers, friends and families along with professional firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management have come to help.

Firefighters expect to have both fire fully contained by July 6.

Ranchers will not be able to let their animals graze on the affected land for two years.

