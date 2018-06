A welcome dose of rain has helped in the battle against a wildfire that has blackened more than 50 square miles and forced hundreds of evacuations in southwest Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A welcome dose of rain has helped in the battle against a wildfire that has blackened more than 50 square miles (129 square kilometers) and forced hundreds of evacuations in southwest Colorado.

The Durango Herald reported Sunday that the remnants of Hurricane Bud slowed the growth of the 416 Fire, which is 25 percent contained. Butch Knowlton, director of La Plata County Emergency Management, says the storm that tracked through the Pacific provided the perfect amount of rain in Colorado, helping firefighters increase containment without causing flooding in the burn scar.

The fire started June 1 about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Durango and at one point forced the evacuation of 2,200 homes, none of which has burned.

Meanwhile, rain has helped keep in check a wildfire that has burned more than 30 square miles (78 square kilometers) in southern Wyoming

