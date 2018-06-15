Maricopa County health officials are warning residents to be aware of rabid bats
PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County health officials are warning residents to be aware of rabid bats.
The Maricopa County Department of Public Health says two bats in the metro Phoenix area have tested positive for rabies in the past week.
The agency says one bat was found in the parking lot of a Costco store in north Phoenix on Wednesday.
Anyone who may have touched it should seek medical treatment immediately.
Officials say a cat near the store may have had contact with the bat. Animal control workers are currently looking for the feline.
Two people in Phoenix’s western suburbs are currently receiving treatment after handling a rabid bat.
Authorities say any bat found on the ground is likely rabid.