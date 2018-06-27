LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall have named their new daughter Lena Elizabeth.
A spokeswoman says the baby’s first name is pronounced Lay-na, and her middle name is in honor of her great-grandmother, the queen.
The baby, who was born June 18, is the second child of Zara and Mike Tindall, a former English rugby player. She has an older sister, 4-year-old Mia.
Lena is 19th in line to the British throne and is the seventh great-grandchild of Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip.
Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-husband Mark Phillips. She is an accomplished equestrian who won a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.