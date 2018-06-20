A public funeral service has been scheduled for four children killed in a standoff in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A public funeral service has been scheduled for four children killed in a standoff in Florida.
Police say Gary Lindsey shot the children in their sleep at the start of a 21-hour standoff last week that also left an Orlando officer in critical condition with a head wound.
The children ranged in age from 1 to 11 years old. Lindsey’s girlfriend was the mother of all four children, and Lindsey, 35, was the father of two children.
In an Orlando Sentinel report , the mother’s lawyer, Walter Benenati said a public Mass for the children will be held Saturday at St. James Catholic Cathedral Church in Orlando.
Benenati said the grieving family is “coming to the realization that the children are not coming home.”
Police found Lindsey dead in a closet on June 11.
Information from: Orlando Sentinel, http://www.orlandosentinel.com/