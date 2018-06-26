BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors have determined that a Boise police officer was justified in shooting a man on new Year’s Day.

The Idaho Statesman reports Officer A. Nielsen fired his gun three times after a man approached officers and refused orders to show his hand that was behind his back.

The man survived the shooting, but was never named by police.

Twin Falls County prosecutor Grant Loebs says “there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal charge against any of the law enforcement officers involved” in the encounter.

Prosecutors reviewed the findings of the shooting investigation by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, which was led by the Garden City Police Department.

