BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors have determined that a Boise police officer was justified in shooting a man on new Year’s Day.
The Idaho Statesman reports Officer A. Nielsen fired his gun three times after a man approached officers and refused orders to show his hand that was behind his back.
The man survived the shooting, but was never named by police.
Twin Falls County prosecutor Grant Loebs says “there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal charge against any of the law enforcement officers involved” in the encounter.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- French find "Ratatouille" ever so palatable
- Illicit drone flights surge along US-Mexico border as smugglers hunt for soft spots
- New 1040 tax form is postcard-size, but more complicated than ever
- Jimmy Fallon responds to Trump's tweet: 'I've never called this human in my life'
- Smart-home technology becomes the newest tool of domestic abusers
Prosecutors reviewed the findings of the shooting investigation by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, which was led by the Garden City Police Department.
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com