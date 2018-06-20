Prosecutors say a man charged with trying to abduct a woman jogging along a Massachusetts street last weekend has previously been convicted of rape
Not guilty pleas to charges including kidnapping were entered on behalf of 57-year-old Gordon Lyons Jr. at his arraignment Tuesday.
Police say he stopped his vehicle and tried to abduct the 37-year-old woman Sunday morning in Bridgewater.
The woman, whose name has not been released, fought back and a neighbor came to her aid.
Prosecutors say Lyons sped off and crashed a few miles away. He was arraigned in the hospital.
Lyons’ lawyer asked for a psychiatric evaluation, saying she has “concerns about his competency.”
The woman told The Enterprise of Brockton that she knew she needed to defend herself and be smart.
Prosecutor say Lyons was convicted of rape in 1978.