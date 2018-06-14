Prosecutors say a man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Fall River.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Irvin Dominguez-Cruz, of Fall River, was charged Thursday with several violations including motor vehicle homicide by means of negligent operation and failure to yield to an oncoming vehicle.

Police in Fall River responded to a crash Thursday morning involving a motorcycle and a box truck.

The motorcyclist, 29-year-old Christopher Mills, of Taunton, Massachusetts, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The district attorney says Dominguez-Cruz was driving the truck and left the scene.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Fall River District Court. It’s unclear whether he’s represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.