DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Supporters of a prominent Shiite cleric in Bahrain who has lost his citizenship and is under house arrest say he has been taken to a local hospital.
Sheikh Isa Qassim was taken to the hospital on Sunday night after suffering hip and leg problems that are making it difficult for him to walk.
Sheikh Maytham al-Salman of the Bahrain Center for Human Rights said on Monday Qassim needs further medical care.
Qassim could be deported at any time after authorities stripped his citizenship in June 2016 over accusations that he fueled extremism and laundered money. His supporters deny the allegations.
Bahrain’s Sunni rulers are cracking down on all dissent on the Shiite-majority island, imprisoning or forcing politicians and activists into exile.
Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.