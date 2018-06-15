A professor who was named one of Time magazine's 2017 Persons of the Year has resigned from the University of Rochester over the university's handling of sexual harassment complaints
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A professor who was named one of Time magazine’s 2017 Persons of the Year has resigned from the University of Rochester over the university’s handling of sexual harassment complaints.
The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports that Celeste Kidd said in a resignation letter Thursday that she’s leaving because the university never took action against Professor Florian Jaeger.
Kidd was one of seven faculty member who filed a complaint against the university and Jaeger. She was honored by Time as a “silence breaker” fighting sexual misconduct.
A series of reviews by the university cleared Jaeger of everything but immaturity and bad judgment.
Jaeger is not named in the pending federal lawsuit against the university.
The university released a statement saying it takes the safety of “every member of our community” seriously.
